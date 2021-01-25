1st round of COVID-19 vaccinations at region's care homes completed
'With information changing daily we are pivoting as quickly as we can,' says vaccine task force lead
The first round of COVID-19 vaccinations for people living in Waterloo region long-term care and retirement homes has been completed, regional officials say.
Now, the focus will be getting those same individuals their second dose within 21 to 27 days after their first dose said Shirley Hilton, deputy chief for Waterloo Region Police Service and lead for the the region's vaccine distribution task force.
Hilton warned last week that it's unclear when the region will receive more vaccine.
"With information changing daily we are pivoting as quickly as we can and making the best decisions possible with the information we have at the time," Hilton said in a release Monday. "We are grateful to our partners at the provincial and federal governments who are working to secure vaccines for our communities."
Other groups, including health-care workers, should receive their vaccine between 21 and 42 days after their first dose, which Hilton says should be possible.
The general public is not expected to receive the vaccine until late summer or early fall. The task force noted scheduled clinics will be set up when that's anticipated to begin.
