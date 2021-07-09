Canadian Blood Services welcomes unvaccinated donors

Canadian Blood Services is encouraging people to donate blood, even if they haven't been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gina Leyva, the territory manager at Canadian Blood Services for Waterloo region, says her team has received a lot of questions from people about if they can donate blood if they are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

The short answer is "yes they can," said Leyva. Ontario now requires people to show proof of vaccination to access some non-essential businesses. Proof is not required to enter a blood donor clinic.

In fact, vaccination against COVID-19 has no impact at all on a person's ability to donate, she said.

"There is no deferral period or wait period after having the vaccination," said Leyva. "If you have a vaccination today, you can donate today. Tomorrow? There's no waiting period."

Drop in donations

Canadian Blood Services hopes people will extend an arm this upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Clinics are open for blood donations on Saturday and Monday.

Leyva says it is common for donations to drop this time of year, but this year has been even more trying.

There are 150 appointment slots available at the KW Donor Centre on 94 Bridgeport Rd E. in Waterloo. The clinic running Saturday runs from 8 a.m to 1 p.m and the Thanksgiving Monday clinic is open from 2 p.m to 7 p.m.

You can book and appointment and find clinics across Canada by visiting the Canadian Blood Services website. Inputting your postal code will display the nearest clinic to you.