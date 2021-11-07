New temple, cultural centre slated for growing Hindu community in Cambridge

The Hindu community in Cambridge has outgrown its current gathering space.

That's why the Radha Krishna Mandir and Cultural Centre is moving to a new — and much larger space — at 85 Boxwood Drive in Cambridge.

It's not built yet, but construction is set to begin on May 3, 2022 and the project is slated to be completed within a year, temple representatives announced at a fundraising dinner on Sunday.

"It's going to be a spectacular building," said Dwarka Persaud, president of the temple and centre, about the $4.5-million project.

Dwarka Persaud is the president of the temple and community centre. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

The current location is about 2,400 square feet. The new one — 21,000 square feet.

Parking space will also increase from 21 spots to 112.

"There is going to be classes for music and yoga. We will also have a big hall that will be able to have weddings, gatherings and interfaith conferences," said Persaud.

The three-storey building will also include a green house.

Persaud said the current location at 67 Old Mill Road was an old church built in the 1890s. He said it'll either be sold or, if affordable, transformed into a school.

Community grows tenfold

Persaud said, when the Hindu community first planted roots in the region about 30 years ago, there was about 1,000 members. That number has increased to at least 10,000 people now.

This is the current temple at 67 Old Mill Road, pictured on the day of Diwali on Nov. 4. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC )

"Part of it is immigration. Part of it is that people are selling out of Toronto and moving this way. Also, you have a lot of students that have come to Conestoga [College], Wilfrid Laurier [University] and [the University of] Waterloo, and they've become permanent residents. So, they want a place of worship [and] come here," he said.

The new space will host education and interfaith community events to help break down barriers.

"I think everybody's excited. I mean, we have even non-Hindus who are excited about it because it will give them a chance to come and see what we do," he said.