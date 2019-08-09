Report on Cambridge-to-Toronto GO train service projects economic, ridership benefits

A staff report about the proposed Cambridge-to-Toronto GO Tansit line makes a strong economic case for the multimillion-dollar project that aims to improve connections in Waterloo region.

The feasibility study explores the passenger route between the two cities via CN tracks along what's called the Fergus subdivision, currently used for freight transport, and the Guelph Central GO station.

Staff considered several different railroad infrastructure scenarios and concluded the best option would be a single track that allows a train to pass up to 75 km/h.

"Early annual ridership projections show somewhere between 107,000 and 274,000 trips in 2026, growing to between 494,000 and 1,150,000 by 2041 under the recommended service scenario," according to the report.

The economic impacts could range between $202 million and $505 million over 35 years, it says.

The preliminary cost of implementing the project would be about $177 million, with annual operating costs of between $1.4 million and $2.6 million. Revenues could reach up to $15 million per year for the first 15 years.

Staff said this would produce an overall "net financial benefit."

The proposed service aims to create a competitive business community that attracts employers, job seekers and investments to the region, the report said.

Milton, alternative route

The study focused on several key considerations, including the possibility of the line going through Milton instead of Guelph, which was previously studied in 2009 and 2014.

The report said previous resolutions suggested implementation barriers. Meanwhile, CN suggests the Fergus subdivision is available for providing passenger rail without construction issues.

"The Cambridge-to-Guelph rail service is projected to generate between 60 per cent and 90 per cent higher ridership and revenue compared to the most recent projections developed for the Milton corridor extension option," according to the report.

Connection would be about 21 kilometres in length with one-way travel time under 20 minutes, it says.

Staff also recommended that Metrolinx deliver the project "given the interregional and heavy-rail nature of the concept."

Next steps

The final part of the feasibility study will be present to city council on Tuesday.

Councillors are being urged to endorse the findings involving the Fergus subdivision, to allow staff to continue their design work to support the business case for the project, which would be subject to 2022 budget approval.