Assault charges withdrawn against teacher accused of taping students at Kitchener school

Criminal charges against a teacher with the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) were withdrawn on Wednesday, a lawyer confirmed.

The teacher has officially resigned her post and a peace bond will prevent her from working with children for the next decade.

The 53-year-old woman from Waterloo, Ont., was charged with two counts of assault in November, 2021, after an incident involving two students at Alpine Public School in Kitchener, Ont.

On Oct, 22 2021, regional police received a report from Family and Children's Services of the Waterloo Region, which prompted an investigation into allegations that a teacher had taped two children with masking tape while in the classroom, police said.

On Wednesday, Vanora Simpson, the lawyer representing the accused, confirmed that her client signed a common law peace bond and that criminal charges were withdrawn at the request of the Crown.

Simpson confirmed that her client has resigned from her position with the school board.

The peace bond, filed in the Ontario Court of Justice before Justice A.T. McKay, bars the teacher from applying for any paid or unpaid positions, or working or volunteering at any public, Catholic or private school in the country for the next 10 years.

It also prohibits the teacher from working with children age 12 or younger and forbids her from possessing any weapons for the next 10 years.