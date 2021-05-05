COVID vaccine pre-registration not yet available for 12-to-15-year-olds in Waterloo region

Eligible 12 to 15-year-olds in Waterloo region can't pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine just yet — but plans are in the works, according to the lead for the region's vaccine task force.

Health Canada announced Wednesday it had approved the use of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine for people age 12 and up. The previous age cut-off was 16.

Deputy Shirley Hilton, who leads the region's task force, said local health officials are working on a process that will allow eligible teens to pre-register.

"Eligibility includes individuals between the age of 12 and 15 living in congregate care or developmental service settings or with highest, high or at-risk conditions," Hilton told the region's board of health Wednesday evening.

Right now, the region's vaccine pre-registration page says eligible 12 to 15-year-olds can be considered for vaccination in consultation with their health care provider. These healthcare providers are prompted to email the region's vaccine team to arrange for vaccination at the Kitchener Health Sciences Clinic.

One group that can pre-register starting Thursday are people aged 50 and older in Waterloo region, Hilton said.

"Opening up pre-registration to additional groups does help the task force prepare for the next group to be vaccinated," she said.

"People will be invited to book an appointment based on priority, and not necessarily when they pre registered."

Update on vaccine supply

Wednesday's board of health meeting also included an update on the scheduled delivery of different vaccine brands in Waterloo region.

A Moderna vaccine shipment is expected the week of May 10, but Hilton said it isn't clear when further shipments will arrive after that.

The Astra-Zeneca supply in Waterloo region is in the process of being exhausted now, Hilton said, adding it isn't clear when further shipments will arrive.

However, shipments of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine are expected to be steady through the end of May. After that, Hilton said there will be a "significant increase."

"As a result of the Pfizer stability, we will start to shift a couple of our Moderna clinics to Pfizer in the coming weeks."

Asked if it is safe to mix doses of the vaccine — for example, to receive one dose of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine and one dose of Moderna — the region's medical officer of health said clinical trials on that subject are underway right now.

"In about two weeks time, we should be getting expert advice from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization about mixing and matching vaccines," said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang.