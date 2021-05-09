186 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Waterloo region over weekend

Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 186 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

There were 105 cases reported Saturday and 81 logged Sunday. The region has a total of 491 active infections.

There was one COVID-related death reported over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 254.

Forty-six people are in hospital with the infection, 35 of which are in intensive care units, as of Sunday. There are six fewer people in hospital and two less in the ICU than there were on Friday.

There have been 2,331 variant cases logged in the region, 2,035 of which have been determined to be the B117 variant first detected in the UK. Two cases are the B1351 fist found in South Africa and 17 are the P1 Brazil variant.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 3,216 new infections on Sunday, as well as 47 COVID-related deaths.

15 outbreaks

There are 15 active outbreaks in the region including one at the Village of the University Gates long-term care home with four cases, three in staff and one in a person who lives there.

There's an outbreak at Rising Oaks Early Learning – St Luke child care with two cases. There's another at a congregate setting with a single case and one at Conestoga College with three cases.

An outbreak was declared at St. Mary's General Hospital (third floor) on Friday.

The majority of the region's outbreaks are in workplaces including: