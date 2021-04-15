Waterloo region reports third variant of concern, 64 COVID-19 cases Thursday

Region of Waterloo Public Health is reporting a third COVID-19 variant of concern found in the region.

On Thursday, public health reported its first case of the P1 variant first detected in Brazil. Public health confirmed the case was in a man in his 20s who has recovered. The case was not related to travel.

It comes a day after the region identified a single case of the B1351 variant first found in South Africa. Public health said the case was in a woman in her 60s who has recovered. It was also not related to travel.

"This is not unexpected. Variants of concern are now the predominant strain in Ontario," said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the region's medical officer of health, in a statement to CBC K-W.

The region has previously confirmed 40 cases of the B117 UK variant.

There has been a total of 997 cases involving variants of concern in the region.

Case count

The region reported 64 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday – a drop from the previous two days where daily case counts have topped 100.

The number of active cases decreased by 14 from the previous day totalling 625 on Thursday.

There are 31 people hospitalized with the infection, 14 of which are in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 4,736 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 more deaths on Thursday. The Ministry of Health said there at 1,932 patients hospitalized with the infection.

17 outbreaks

There are 17 active outbreaks in Waterloo region including one declared on Wednesday at Doon Village Retirement Residence with a single case in a staff member.

There are outbreaks at three schools including:

St. Anne Catholic Elementary School with two cases.

Highland Public School with three cases.

Holy Rosary Catholic Elementary School with two cases.

Other outbreaks include:

Two at Elite Day Care: One with five cases and another with two.

One at YMCA Brigadoon with six cases.

One at a congregate setting with four cases.

One at a trucking service with two cases.

One at an office with two cases.

One at a food and beverage facility with three cases.

One at a trades and relates service with two cases.

One at a food processing facility with three cases.

One at a place of worship with two cases.

One at an optometrist's office with three cases.

One at a manufacturing workplace with seven cases.

Waterloo Region health officials do not publicly name workplaces with outbreaks unless there is a risk of transmission to the general public, or the outbreak is especially large.

Vaccination update

Almost 20 per cent of the region's population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The region's weekly average of daily doses distributed is 3,790.

Almost 95 per cent of residents and 56 per cent of staff in long-term care and retirement homes in the region are fully vaccinated.

There were 659 doses administered in pharmacies on Wednesday.

The provincial targeted immunization coverage is 75 per cent. The region has surpassed that goal in populations over 70 and 80.