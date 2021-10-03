Waterloo region reports 44 COVID cases, 1 death over weekend 

Waterloo region saw 34 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 10 on Sunday.

There have been 62 reported cases of the virus since the start of October.

There was an additional COVID-related death reported over the weekend, increasing the toll since the start of the pandemic to 300.

Nine people were hospitalized with the infection, four of them in intensive care.

There were 180 active cases on Sunday.

6 active outbreaks

There were six active outbreaks in the region, three of them in schools.

The Region of Waterloo Public Health declared an outbreak at JF Carmichael Public School with three cases.

Waterloo Region District School Board released a statement on Sunday saying another student was identified related to a cohort.

"It is important to note that the outbreak is related to this specific cohort only. It is not a school-wide outbreak," the statement read.

"Facilities Services will continue to thoroughly clean the building, paying attention to common areas and touchpoints in accordance with Public Health guidance and recommendations."

There is also an outbreak at Woodland Christian High School across multiple cohorts. Four people have tested positive for the virus.

Eight cases have been linked to an outbreak at Glencaim Public School, across multiple cohorts.

Other outbreaks include: