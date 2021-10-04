3 schools in outbreak as region reports 11 new COVID-19 cases Monday
There are three schools with declared COVID-19 outbreaks: JF Carmichael Public School, Glencairn Public School and Woodland Christian High School. Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 11 new cases of the virus on Monday.
84 per cent of people aged 12 and up have 2 doses of vaccine
Half of Waterloo region's six COVID-19 outbreaks are in schools.
As of Monday, Region of Waterloo Public Health reported outbreaks at:
- Glencairn Public School in Kitchener, Ont., with eight cases over multiple cohorts.
- Woodland Christian High School in Breslau with four cases over multiple cohorts.
- JF Carmichael Public School in Kitchener with three cases.
Two workplaces also have outbreaks: there are four cases each at a food processing facility and a manufacturing facility. There is also an outbreak at a congregate setting with one case.
Public health reported 11 new cases as of Monday and no new deaths.
The region's vaccination dashboard shows 89 per cent of people aged 12 and up have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 84.45 per cent have received two doses.
The age group that is the most vaccinated in the region is people between the ages of 18 to 29 — 98 per cent have one dose and 89.6 per cent have two doses.
