14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo region
New outbreak at Catholic elementary school with 3 cases
There are 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo region as of Thursday and a new outbreak has been declared at a Kitchener Catholic elementary school.
Our Lady of Grace has three linked cases. One was a teacher, which was reported Oct. 25, and two new cases on Thursday are students.
The number of people in hospital also jumped from six on Wednesday to nine on Thursday. There are currently 88 active cases, down from 93 on Wednesday.
Since March, the region has reported 2,114 cases and 1,906, or 90 per cent, have been marked as resolved. The region has seen 120 people die from COVID-19, with no new deaths being reported since Aug. 21.
The region's testing partners have done nearly 169,000 tests.
Ontario reported 934 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
Active outbreaks
There are currently six active outbreaks:
- One is at a long-term care home with one case in a staff member
- One is at a manufacturing workplace with three cases
- One is at an energy and utilities workplace with two cases
- One is linked to an event held at a place of worship with 18 cases, although public health has said not everyone involved in the outbreak lives in the region
- One is at a before and after school care program in the Waterloo Region District School Board where there is one case
- One is at Our Lady of Grace with three cases
