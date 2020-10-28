Waterloo region hits 2,100 COVID-19 cases so far this year

Waterloo region has hit 2,100 COVID-19 cases, with eight new cases being reported by public health on Wednesday.

The region's first case of the virus was reported on March 5.

There are 93 active cases of COVID-19 in the region with six people listed as being in hospital.

Of the 2,100 cases since March, 1,887 or 90 per cent have been marked as resolved. There have been 120 COVID-related deaths in the region — that number has not changed since Aug. 21.

There are five active outbreaks around the region:

Long-term care home where one staff member has tested positive.

Manufacturing/industrial workplace where there are three cases.

Energy and utilities workplace where there are two cases.

Before- and after-school care centre within the Waterloo Region District School Board where there is one case.

Linked to an event held at a place of workshop. There are 18 cases connected to that outbreak, although public health has noted not everyone involved is from the region.

The region's testing partners have completely nearly 169,000 tests.