48 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo region Monday

Waterloo region reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

That was a significant drop from the weekend, which saw 105 cases on Saturday and 81 on Sunday.

The new cases reported Monday brought the total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the region since March 2020 to 14,855, of which 14,107 have been marked as resolved.

There were 478 active cases in the region.

As well, there were 47 people in the region's hospitals and 35 of those people were being treated in intensive care units.

There were no new deaths reported Monday.

Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 2,400 cases have so far screened positive for a variant or mutation of the virus. Of those:

2,102 have been identified as the B117 variant first detected in the U.K.

17 have been identified as the P1 variant first detected in Brazil.

Three have been identified as the B1351 variant first detected in South Africa.

278 require more testing to determine the variant.

Ontario reported 2,716 cases of COVID-19 and 19 more deaths linked to the illness on Monday.

15 active outbreaks

There were 15 active outbreaks in the region with one at a long-term care home.

There were 10 outbreaks at workplaces, which included:

Two at retail stores: One with six cases, one with three cases.

One at a food processor with 31 cases.

One at a manufacturing workplace with 23 cases.

One at Waterloo Regional Police Service with seven cases.

One at a warehouse with six cases.

One at an automobile sales and service business with six cases.

One at a medical office with five cases.

One at a pharmacy with two cases.

One at a food and beverage services workplace with two cases.

The other outbreaks included:

One at Rising Oaks Early Learning with two cases.

One at a congregate care setting with one case.

One at St. Mary's general Hospital in Kitchener. The number of cases was not released.

One at Conestoga College with three cases.

45.5% of eligible people vaccinated

The region reported 45.5 per cent of people 18 years of age and older and who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have received their first dose. That represents just under 36 per cent of the entire population of the region.

In total, there have been 228,325 doses administered with 16,700 people fully vaccinated. That represents 2.84 per cent of the population of Waterloo region.