8 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, 1 death reported in Waterloo region Wednesday

Waterloo region saw 74 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday.

It brings the total number of cases in April to 1,554 and since the start of the pandemic to 13,504. Of those, 12,655 have been marked as resolved.

There was also one new death of a person with the illness: a man in his 60s. It brings the total number of COVID-related deaths to 248.

There were 586 active cases, a significant drop from 679 on Tuesday.

But the number of people who have been hospitalized with the virus rose by eight to 51 with 22 of those people in the intensive care unit.

Public health also reported 1,299 cases have screened positive for a variant of concern, a rise of 74 cases from Tuesday.

There are 40 cases confirmed to be the B117 variant, which was first detected in the U.K.

There is a single case each confirmed for two other variants: the B1351 first detected in South Africa and the P1 variant first found in Brazil.

Ontario reported another 4,212 cases of COVID-19 and 32 more deaths linked to the illness.

24 active outbreaks

There were 24 active outbreaks in the region including one at a long-term care home where two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are seven outbreaks in schools, including:

St. Bernadette Catholic School in Kitchener with three cases.

St. Anne Catholic Elementary School in Cambridge with three cases.

Highland Public School in Cambridge with three cases.

St. John's Kilmarnock School in Breslau with two cases.

Queensmount Public School in Kitchener with two cases.

Sunnyside Public School in Kitchener with two cases.

École secondaire catholique Père-René-de-Galinée in Cambridge with two cases.

There were 12 workplace outbreaks (a rise from 10 on Monday). They included:

Three in manufacturing workplaces: One with nine cases, one with three cases and one with two cases.

Two at food processors: One with 13 cases and one with six cases.

Two at construction workplaces with four cases each.

One at a trades business with three cases.

One at a retail store with six cases.

One at a financial institution with three cases.

One at an automobile sales and service business with two cases.

One in a general office setting with two cases.

The other outbreaks include:

Three in congregate settings: One with four cases, two with a single case each.

One at St. Mary's General Hospital.

No Section 22 order for workplaces

While medical officers of health in Peel region and Toronto have issued section 22 orders to close workplaces with five or more COVID-19 cases, that is not the plan in Waterloo region yet.

Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the region's medical officer of health, is monitoring the situation, public health said in an email.

"The spread of COVID-19 is extremely high in regions such as Peel and Toronto, and we need to exercise the utmost diligence with public health practices in all workplace settings in Waterloo region," Wang said in the email.

"Spread of COVID-19 in workplaces is most commonly seen between employees and associated with factors such as lack of masking and distancing, especially during breaks, lunch or carpooling."

Meanwhile, the province has confirmed "enhancements" to the federal paid sick leave program are coming.

In response to questions from opposition MPPs, House Leader Paul Calandra said on Wednesday that the province will make "additional enhancements" to the currently available federal program in the coming days. That came after the government denied unanimous consent for a motion from the Liberal caucus that would have seen immediate passage of Bill 247 to provided workers with 10 paid sick days right away.

WATCH | April McCulloch, ICU clinical manager at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, worries about the possibility of having to tell patients' families that there are no beds or ventilators available.