62 people in local hospitals with COVID-19, public health reports

There are now 62 people in Waterloo region's hospitals, an increase of 11 cases over what was reported by public health on Wednesday.

There were also 24 people in the hospitals' intensive care units. These numbers include patients who have been brought in from outside the region.

Public health reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Thursday. That brought the total in April to 1,637 and since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 to 13,587. Of those, 12,739 have been marked as resolved.

There was one new death reported on Thursday of a person with the illness. The total number of COVID-related deaths in the region was 249.

There were 583 active cases as of Thursday.

Ontario reported another 3,682 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 40 more deaths linked to the illness on Thursday.

28 active outbreaks

There were 28 active outbreaks in the region including one at a long-term care home where two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

There were seven outbreaks in schools, including:

Two outbreaks at École secondaire catholique Père-René-de-Galinée in Cambridge. Each outbreak has two cases.

St. Bernadette Catholic School in Kitchener with three cases.

St. Anne Catholic Elementary School in Cambridge with three cases.

St. John's Kilmarnock School in Breslau with two cases.

Queensmount Public School in Kitchener with two cases.

Sunnyside Public School in Kitchener with two cases.

There were 16 workplace outbreaks. They included:

Three in manufacturing workplaces: One with nine cases, one with three cases and one with two cases.

Two at food processors: One with 15 cases and one with six cases.

Two at construction workplaces: One with five cases, one with four cases.

Two at trades business: One with three cases, one with two cases.

Two at retail stores: One with six cases, one with five cases.

Two at automobile sales and service businesses with three cases at each.

Two in general office settings with two cases each.

One at a financial institution with three cases.

The other outbreaks included: