What you need to know about COVID-19 in Waterloo region on March 18

In the next 24 to 48 hours, visitors will be restricted from going to Grand River Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener.

Cambridge Memorial Hospital will also be restricting visitors.

In a joint statement Wednesday morning, the two Kitchener hospitals said this is to keep patients safe as concerns about the spread of COVID-19 grow.

"There will be limited exceptions to this restriction. None of us wants social distance to become isolating for patients. Our staff will do what they can to help patients and families connect virtually and by telephone," the statement from Ron Gagnon, president and CEO of Grand River Hospital and Lee Fairclough, president of St. Mary's General Hospital.

They said they will provide more clear details on how that will work in the coming days.

The hospitals have also asked volunteers to stay home.

There are currently nine confirmed cases in the region. Two people are hospitalized but in stable condition. The rest are self-isolating at home.

Waterloo region's acting medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang is expected to give a local update Wednesday morning.

Guelph clinic sees 115 people

Guelph opened its assessment clinic on Tuesday and officials say they saw 115 people come in for testing during operating hours, which are between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health tweeted at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday that the clinic was at capacity for the day.

Just before 5 p.m., public health tweeted that people who were still in line would be assessed, while anyone showing up between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. would be asked to return on Wednesday.

People who attend the clinic are assessed by on-site clinicians to determine who needs to be tested.

People with mild symptoms are being asked to self-isolate at home while people with moderate symptoms are being asked to call their family physician for an over-the-phone assessment before going to the clinic.