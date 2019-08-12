Kitchener's temporary supervised consumption site to open in September: Report

Kitchener's temporary supervised consumption site is expected to open its doors next month, one month later than the original anticipated date.

The application to run an interim site was approved by Health Canada on July 26, and the site was originally set to open this August, according to a report from public health going to the region's community services committee Tuesday.

The report said regional staff are working to finalize the process and lease for the interim site on 150 Duke St. in Kitchener.

Work for the interim site is scheduled to begin mid-August.

Public health said furniture has been ordered for the interim site, which can be used for the permanent site as well. Plans to have several security cameras installed are underway.

Application for permanent site under review

The region is still waiting for approval to run a permanent CTS site from the province's Ministry of Health and Long-term Care.

An application was submitted to the ministry on May 31.

Public health and Sanguen Health Centre have been corresponding with the ministry on a weekly basis to finalize the process.

"The latest correspondence occurred on July 29, 2019 and the application continues to be under review," the report said.

It adds a tender for a contractor is expected to be posted in September with work for the permanent site scheduled to begin in October.

Public health expects the permanent site to be ready by February 2020.

Work for Cambridge site continues

Public health says it continues to work with Cambridge staff to determine where the city's site will go.

In June, Cambridge council voted in favour of a supervised consumption site outside the core areas and called for the development of a community wellbeing advisory committee to help determine possible sites.

Public health said a facilitator will help to carry out a community consultation to identify potential locations for the city's site.