Waterloo region charities can apply for funding to help them through COVID-19 pandemic

Charities in Waterloo region can now apply for $400,000 in funding from the federal government to help them respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding is being distributed by the Kitchener Waterloo Community Foundation and the Cambridge and North Dumfries Community Foundation.

The pandemic has had a significant impact on local charities, says Elizabeth Heald, president and CEO of the Kitchener Waterloo Community Foundation. It's been hard for them to fundraise with a lack of events and some people unable to give money due to financial hardships.

"The charities are being called upon to help even more than they normally do and are really struggling with the lack of revenue sources, so having funding like this is really a great way to be able to help support them financially," she said.

"Definitely we are concerned about the potential either closing of not-for-profit or charities or reduction of the services that they're able to provide," she added. "That ultimately affects all of us."

The Emergency Community Support Fund was announced in April and provided a first round of funding over the summer. This is a second round of funding.

The two local community foundations are now taking applications from local charities. The deadline is Oct. 30. Heald says charities that received funding in the first round can apply again, but the funding must go to a new initiative.

The grant funding can be used for different costs, including staffing or resource needs, performance monitoring and reporting costs and knowledge development activities.