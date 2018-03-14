Waterloo regional police investigating acts of hate online against trans community

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating an online incident that involved acts of hate toward the trans community.

In celebration of the 32nd Annual Transgender Day of Visibility, members of the WRPS organized a workshop through Zoom for its attendees until they were hacked by a group.

Rachael Lake, staff lawyer at Waterloo Region Community Legal Services (WRCLS), said the group took over the meeting.

"Whoever co-opted our workshop ... began showing racist, hateful images of George Floyd and KKK-related images," said Lake, noting there were also inappropriate images drawn on the screen.

Lake said she was shocked by these actions and didn't know how to regain control of the workshop. She suggested people leave the virtual room and rejoin, but the same hateful messages and images reappeared shortly after reconnecting.

"The waiting room got flooded, we weren't able to control who entered," said Lake.

"Essentially I was like 'This is not safe, we will shut it down and we will reschedule this event.'"

Police investigation

Members of WRCLS filed a report to police after they were hacked. According to Cherri Greeno, manager of corporate communications and public information at WRPS, a police officer had provided them with a safety plan and advice about safety protocols to follow for further Zoom meetings to ensure privacy and avoid uninvited guests.

Some tips include:

Require a passcode to join the meeting.

Send an invitation to the meeting through email.

Lock the meeting after all of your participants have joined.

Check your settings to ensure that you limit who is able to share their screen during the meeting.

"We have to let them know that we are here to support them in any way they need," said Greeno.

She said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Acknowledging trauma and recognizing hate

Lake recognized the acts of hate perpetuated by the group may have triggered trauma to individuals who attended the workshop since she had felt the same way.

"I, as the presenter, felt very shaken ... They were able to take over the sound and they were speaking directly to me and mocking me," said Lake. "It was quite jarring."

Lake wrote a message on the group's Facebook page and other social media platforms explaining the incident and provided a list of information where attendees could access mental health support.

The following day, Lake wrote another message fully acknowledging the incident as an act of targeted hate.

"We came out with a strong message saying that 'We condemn this act of hate against the trans community and we stand in solidarity with the trans community of Waterloo region," said Lake.

The letter also highlights the availability of trans support groups provided by SPECTRUM, Waterloo Region's Rainbow Community Space.