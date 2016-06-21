Waterloo, Ont. software giant OpenText gives $1.27M to world food banks

Software maker OpenText has announced a $1.27 million donation to food banks in communities around the world where the company has offices.

The company, based in Waterloo, Ont., made the announcement about their US$1 million donation on Friday.

OpenText's CEO Mark Barrenechea says the food bank donations will be split among 58 communities around the world.

"We're seeing this issue all over the world … We felt we needed to act and if we couldn't get together for the holidays, we wanted to give to the communities we're living and working in," Barrenechea said during an interview on CBC Kitchener-Waterloo's The Morning Edition on Friday.

He said employees at the company are well aware this has been a challenging year for many people when it comes to health, the economy, well-being challenges and food insecurity.

"It's been an unprecedented year and I suspect that volatility is going to continue well into 2021," Barrenechea said. "We are humbled and we're very pleased to help create a better few months for many."

Mark Barrenechea is the CEO and CTO of OpenText, which is headquartered in Waterloo, Ont. (OpenText)

$125K for The Food Bank of Waterloo Region, $100K to CBC Toronto's Sounds of Season Fundraiser

The Food Bank of Waterloo Region is receiving $125,000 as part of the donation.

Wendi Campbell, the food bank's CEO, said the donation will help the organization acquire, coordinate, and distribute food to people in need in the region.

"The global scope of this gift is just so heart warming to us who are working in this field, who have been working in this field for so long," Campbell said.

The donation "gives us confidence and security and the knowledge that our community is behind us," she said, adding it will go a long way to help deliver food to people in the community.

"At the end of the day, it really supports families and individuals in our community who are really struggling right now and will be struggling in the months to come. And that's what we're planning for right now, is the months to come and we want to make sure no one goes hungry in our community," she said.

Open Text has also donated $100,000 to CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season fundraiser, which benefits food banks in the Greater Toronto Area.

Worldwide donation

OpenText has offices around the world, from Canada to Australia, the United States to France and Dubai.

Jose Fleras, the executive director of Rise Against Hunger in Philippines, says they have received food donations from manufacturers, but what they'll use the donation for us to mobilize, store and distribute that to the places in need.

"This is very opportune, as I kept on saying yes to food, but also hoping that others would help us to distribute these items. This donation from OpenText will ensure that food reaches those in need," Fleras said in a release.

The donation is the first from a newly formed project in the company called the OpenText Voyager Fund, which will support the communities where the company is located.

"We're grateful that our first contribution will address the real challenge of food insecurity during this important time of year and we look forward to continuing to work with our local partners in the months and years ahead," Barrenechea said.

