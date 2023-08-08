Waterloo MPP says office 'has never been busier' with calls about housing and health care

Summer is often a time to kick back and relax, but Waterloo MPP Catherine Fife said that hasn't been the case in her office.

"The work has been ongoing," Fife said in a summer MPP check-in interview with Craig Norris, host of CBC Kitchener-Waterloo's The Morning Edition.

Fife is with the NDP and serves as the party's finance critic. This summer, she's one of two people hiring a new budget officer for the province, so she's been reviewing resumes to fill that role.

But Fife said in Waterloo, her office "quite honestly, has never been busier primarily around housing, trying to keep people housed."

She said she's also hearing from young couples who can't afford to buy or rent a home and people facing renovictions. In one case, a 72-year-old woman went into Fife's office to use Zoom so she could attend a hearing for the Landlord and Tenant Board because the woman didn't have the ability to do that from home.

"For the third time, we helped prevent her from getting evicted," Fife said.

Concerns about aging, health care

Fife said she's hearing from a number of seniors who are facing challenges like housing and health care.

"More and more seniors are coming into my office around dental care, around access to health care," she said.

Fife says she also wanted to see her private members' bill Til Death Do Us Part move further than it has at Queen's Park. The bill seeks to keep senior couples together when they have to enter long-term care facilities.

The bill has been introduced, it's been passed and it's at committee but Fife says "the government refuses to call it."

She says part of her summer has been putting pressure on Progressive Conservative MPPs to get them to bring the bill forward in committee.

Greenbelt report due out Wednesday

Fife will be at Queen's Park on Wednesday with NDP Leader Marit Stiles as Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk releases a special report on changes to the Greenbelt.

She said she wants to see transparency in the report.

"[Premier] Doug Ford's disdain for our democracy is on full display with this Greenbelt scandal," Fife said. "Where people want to live and where they need to live is where the services are, not McMansions on the Greenbelt. So nobody, I think, is buying what this premier is selling on the Greenbelt scandal."

She said she's aware municipalities have been very vocal about the issue.

"We know that even in Waterloo region, we have the capacity to address the housing crisis. We do need a partner in the federal and provincial government to make that happen," Fife said.

LISTEN | Waterloo MPP Catherine Fife on housing, health care and the Greenbelt: