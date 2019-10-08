People making decisions for Canada need to better reflect diversity of country: Waterloo MP

As Canadians attend anti-Black racism protests across the country, including those in Kitchener and Guelph, Waterloo MP Bardish Chagger says institutions including the House of Commons need to better reflect the diversity of people who make up the country.

"We need to do a better job at making sure that the decision making table reflects the diversity of Canada," Chagger said in an interview Monday.

Chagger, whose parents immigrated to Canada from India before she was born, said being born and raised in Waterloo, she didn't see her own background reflected in politicians at the local or federal level. The fact that she is now a sitting MP and a minister shows there has been progress, she said.

"There are many people who do not see themselves in those seats and that means we have work to do," Chagger said.

"I think it's clear that we have made progress, but progress is not the goal. The goal is to have a truly inclusive Canada where people belong in our institutions," she added. "We need to continue working to ensure people belong and we actually have to peel back and look at why people don't belong - that we are creating safe spaces, inclusive spaces."

'We have a lot of work to do here'

Chagger was also asked about a lengthy pause Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took last week during a press conference when he was asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's response to anti-Black racism protests across the country.

Chagger did not denounce the pause.

"It's about, I think, every individual taking some to pause and reflect upon the Canada that we want. We have a lot of work to do here," she said, adding that people need to watch the videos of what's happening, listen to stories and reflect on what kind of Canada they want.

"I think many people are having an awakening as to what's been taking place and what their role is to build a more inclusive Canada, a better Canada, a stronger Canada," she said.

Listen to the whole interview from CBC Kitchener-Waterloo's The Morning Edition: