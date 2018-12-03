The last month and a half have been colder than usual, according to data from the University of Waterloo weather station.

After one of the hottest summers on record, coordinator Frank Seglenieks says the weather took a sharp turn this fall.

"We got into the high twenties in the early part of October, but then it seemed like a switch got turned and in mid-October the world just decided that it's going to be fall," Seglenieks told CBC News.

November was two degrees cooler on average — the coldest since 1996, Seglenieks said.

It was also unusually snowy, with more than 20 centimetres falling in just the first few weeks.

Seglenieks said it's rare to see so much snow in early November.

"I had to go back to 1995 since we've had more than that amount of snow in the first half of the month," he said.

"Back in 1995 we had 25 centimetres of snow in the first half of November and since then we've never had as much as we had weeks ago."

Seglenieks predicts the cold weather will continue over the next two weeks, making for an average early-December.