Masks required for all of Waterloo region's Catholic elementary students

All students in the Waterloo District Catholic School Board will be required to wear masks if they're taking part in in-person learning next month.

Board trustees voted to make it mandatory for students in kindergarten to Grade 3 to wear masks. The province has mandated children in Grades 4 and up must wear masks but allowed local boards to make changes if deemed necessary.

The mask protocol is meant to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

"Reasonable exceptions will apply based on a formal request process" for students in Grade 4 and up. That formal request process won't be necessary for younger students, the board says.

Students and their families will be responsible for providing masks, although schools will have extra on hand.

The move comes after both the Waterloo Region District School Board and Upper Grand District School Board opted to make masks mandatory for students starting in kindergarten.