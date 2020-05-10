A group representing the country's distillers is asking the City of Waterloo to consider loosening its liquor bylaws to allow drinking in municipal parks and to let bars and restaurants expand their patios into parking lots and public spaces.

Spirits Canada, which is lobbying municipalities across Canada, said the changes would support the struggling hospitality sector by allowing for better physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The hospitality sector, including licensed bars and restaurants, is both one of the hardest hit sectors as well as one of the most heavily regulated," said Jan Wescott, president and CEO of Spirits Canada in a letter received at the special council meeting on May 25.

"During this time of recovery we encourage municipalities to provide maximum regulatory flexibility to provide licensed bars and restaurants the best chance for survival."

More flexibility could be key, says BIA

It's an idea that could make a real difference, says Tracy Van Kalsbeek, executive director of the Uptown Waterloo Business Improvement Area.

She says just last week the BIA wrapped up a survey of 40 of its members and one of the questions asked if businesses were capable of having an open-air market or patio — or if they'd have interest in one.

Just over a third of business owners said they were interested in the idea, but Van Kalsbeek thinks that number would grow if businesses were allowed to have patios in adjacent parking lots, instead of being limited to sidewalks and small rooftop patios.

"Being able to expand their patios, so they can seat more people with social distancing — certainly would be appreciated by some of the restaurants and businesses," said Van Kalsbeek.

Allowing liquor in city parks is also an interesting idea, said Van Kalsbeek. It could lead to new outdoor eating areas for families to enjoy, especially if restaurants keep their dining rooms closed.

Waterloo Mayor open to idea

"A certain area where you set up tables, picnic tables, or chairs or something where people can maybe take out food and then go and sit down with their family and eat it," said Van Kalsbeek.

"Then you make that licensed so then they can also grab a beer when they buy their lunch and go sit down — like what they do in Europe, right?"

It could be a dedicated space in Waterloo Park, or a smaller park like Barrel Warehouse Park near Willis Way or the Laurel Trail near City Hall, said Van Kalsbeek.

"You want to make it easy for people, if they're going to grab some takeout, not to walk too too far."

The letter from Spirits Canada was received by City of Waterloo council Monday morning.

No action was taken by council, but Mayor Dave Jaworsky said he's open to the idea.

Jaworsky did say, though, any change to a business's liquor permit would require approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, a process that typically takes two months to complete.