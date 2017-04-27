Waterloo council to debate amalgamation Monday night

Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky says he will put forth a motion before council Monday to support two-tier governance in the region, which is the system currently in place.

The motion comes at a time when two special advisers, Michael Fenn and former regional chair Ken Seiling, are conducting a review for the province about regional municipal governments.

Jaworsky said the motion gives city councillors who have been left out of the conversation an opportunity to speak.

"I want to give my council members a voice," Jaworsky in an interview.

"I want to make sure that they're able to speak up and give their opinion's on the two-tier governance model just as I and all citizens did with the special advisers."

There's currently a two-tier structure in Waterloo region, meaning there's the regional council, then there's the lower-tier cities and townships.

Jaworsky said he believes the current structure will protect the urban and rural fabric people in the region value.

Online survey ends May 21

People can share their thoughts and opinions on regional governance through an online survey until May 21.

The province is currently reviewing 82 upper and lower municipalities including the Region of Waterloo.

Seiling and Fenn are expected to prepare a report for Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark this summer. Clark has said he will review the report before deciding whether to make it public.