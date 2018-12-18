Skip to Main Content
Warm weather on the way for Waterloo region over next few days
Waterloo region is going to get a few warm days before the holidays as temperatures climb above 0 C.

Temperatures will linger above the freezing mark for the next 3 days

A few warm days are in the forecast for Waterloo region as temperatures reach a high of 4 C and 6 C. (Carmen Ponciano/CBC News)

It looks like Waterloo region will see a few days of warm weather before the holidays, as temperatures climb above 0 C over the next few days.

According to Environment Canada, Wednesday will see a high of 4 C with a mix of sun and cloud and some strong winds, gusting between 20 and 40 km/h. 

At night, the temperature is only expected to fall to 1 C.

Thursday's temperature may be going up to 6 C with a chance of showers as well. Night temperatures will dip to a low of 2 C.

Friday could see some rain or snow with a high of 2 C.

However, it looks like flurries are on the way for Saturday with temperatures falling to -1 C during the day, -6 C at night.


 

