New barbershop to re-open at Walper Hotel in Kitchener

The Walper Barber Shop will see a change of tenants at the end of May, and the current tenants aren't happy about it.

There has been a barber shop at the Walper Hotel since the heritage hotel first opened in downtown Kitchener 126 years ago.

Now, the current tenants are being told they will have to find a new space to continue operations.

The Walper Barber Shop currently has four barbers with a range of experience from 18 to 45 years.

They say they were on a month-to-month lease and have been told they have to leave the space by the end of May.

Linda Smith has been cutting hair at the Walper since 2001 and said she was in total shock.

"From the information I had received from the owners a few years ago, we were going to stay and nothing was going to happen to the barber shop," said Smith, adding she was told the shop was an integral part of the hotel.

Smith's co-worker Robert Metcalfe said the four barbers hope to stay together as a team and find a new location in the downtown area.

Craig Beattie, a partner with Perimeter Development Corporation said the "existing barber shop operators were on a month-to-month tenancy" and "never expressed an interest to enter into a longer term arrangement."

"We were recently approached by another independent, progressive barber shop operator who was really passionate about being part of this re-invigorated hotel," said Beattie.

"They're really excited about what is happening downtown and want to be a part of that."

Beattie said that's what prompted the corporation to make the move.

The identity of the new barber shop owners has not been announced, but Beattie said the location is scheduled to open by the summer.