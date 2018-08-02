Two researchers from the University of Waterloo have developed an algorithm to help first responders better locate seniors in home care and identify their health needs when a disaster strikes.

Sandy Van Solm helped develop the Vulnerable Person at Risk algorithm as a part of her doctorate degree, along with professor John Hirdes. Van Solm is also the emergency management coordinator at the Region of Waterloo.

Extreme weather events are becoming more common. Just this spring in Brantford flooding forced an evacuation order for thousands. Forest fires in Ontario have communities on an evacuation alert.

She said older adults who live at home are difficult to locate during natural disasters. During Hurricane Sandy, approximately 50 per cent of the people who died were seniors, Van Solm said.

"Fort McMurray, they've had issues evacuating home care clients with disability. You've seen pictures of seniors in the water, sitting in wheel chairs last year during the hurricane in Texas," she said.

Sandy Van Solm is the emergency management coordinator at the Region of Waterloo. She was one of the co-founders of the Vulnerable Persons at Risk algorithm. (Submitted by Sandy Van Solm) "These are clients mostly in need of support in emergencies whether that's during an evacuation or snowstorm isolating people from the outside."

According to Van Solm, the VRP algorithm uses data already collected by the Local Health Integration Network to identify those who are most at-risk and the support they need from caregivers, such as whether they need wheelchairs, oxygen tanks or help with their meals.

Van Solm said there are about 100 questions that care coordinators ask during the interRAI assessments carried out by the Local Health Integration Network.

InterRAI is an international network of researchers dedicated to improving care and the quality of life for vulnerable populations. John Hirdes is the Canadian research chair at interRAI.

The algorithm takes the data collected from to create a list of high-risk clients, which includes peoples' postal codes. It is provided to first responders when a disaster hits.

Emergency personnel can then generate locations of those most vulnerable on a map.

"Let's say in an area where have three or four people in a wheelchair, we can already pre-plan how many buses we'd need to evacuate those people," Van Solm said.

The Region of Waterloo is the first government body to adopt and implement the algorithm for its emergency services. Currently, the algorithm is used to plan for disaster responses.

Van Solm many other regions in Ontario, such as Halton, are also interested in adopting the system.

"We're slowly showing it to other regions and they're really excited because this is the first of its kind ... to identify vulnerable persons on a tested algorithm," she said.