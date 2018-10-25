Kitchener's Victoria Street bridge reopening Monday

Kitchener's Victoria Street bridge is set to reopen Monday evening after being closed for months for reconstruction.

"Weather permitting, Victoria Street will be re-opened to traffic on the evening of Oct. 28," the Ministry of Transportation told CBC K-W in an email.

The bridge has been closed since the end of February. Construction was scheduled to last until the end of November.

The reconstruction is part of the first phase to build a new, four-lane Highway 7 between Kitchener and Guelph.