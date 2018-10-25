New
Kitchener's Victoria Street bridge reopening Monday
Weather permitting, the Ministry of Transportation says the Victoria Street bridge is set to reopen Monday evening.
Kitchener's Victoria Street bridge is set to reopen Monday evening after being closed for months for reconstruction.
"Weather permitting, Victoria Street will be re-opened to traffic on the evening of Oct. 28," the Ministry of Transportation told CBC K-W in an email.
The bridge has been closed since the end of February. Construction was scheduled to last until the end of November.
The reconstruction is part of the first phase to build a new, four-lane Highway 7 between Kitchener and Guelph.
