Use 'layers' of protection to stay safe this Thanksgiving, says region's medical officer of health

As people plan their Thanksgiving menus this week, Waterloo region's medical officer of health hopes they'll also make a plan to stay protected from COVID-19.

In a way, reducing one's risk of infection is a bit like bundling up for a walk on a brisk autumn day.

It's a question of layering, Wang said.

Vaccination is the strongest layer of protection, Wang said, but other important layers include distancing, masking, maintaining small gathering sizes, and of course staying home and getting tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

"The more that we add those layers the more that it protects us and our loved ones," she said at a briefing Friday.

Ontario is in Step 3 of its reopening plan, which allows for indoor social gatherings and organized public events for up to 25 people, and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people.

A small gathering made up of people who are fully vaccinated, for example, will be "a lot safer" than a larger gathering with people whose vaccination status is unknown, said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang.

"So I can understand why people would choose to do that, and it is very safe to do so," she said.

On Friday, Wang warned that while cases of COVID-19 have been stable in recent weeks, the delta variant is "formidable" and can spread easily if precautions are abandoned.