How Waterloo region's Upstream Fund will help these 3 organizations support local youth

Twelve local grassroot organizations have received upstream funding from the region to support their work with BIPOC and youths with disabilities.

The region is investing $1.4 million toward the organizations. The funding is also part of a larger $4 million investment this year "to improve community safety and wellbeing" between the region's Upstream Fund and Community Capacity Building Fund.

Fauzia Baig, director of equity, diversity and inclusion with the region said the goal is to help lift some of the financial burden and barriers organizations face when running their programs.

"Many of these organizations are already doing this work. They are committed to it day in and day out and they have been for so long and are relying on a lot of passion and commitment and dedication, but few resources," Baig told CBC News Thursday during an announcement at the Victoria Hills Community Centre in Kitchener.

The 12 organizations are part of the first round of funding, the region said. A total of 41 organizations are set to benefit from the fund.

The remaining recipients will be announced through a series of events over the next few weeks, including one on Monday night at Adventure4Change in Waterloo.

African Family Revival Organization

Mona Loffelmann is founder and executive director of African Family Revival Organization. She says the region's upstream funding will support mental health programs for seniors and youth. It also helped bring back two other programs that were discontinued. (Carmen Groleau/CBC)

Mona Loffelmann said the funding African Family Revival Organization (AFRO) received will help support many of the programs her organization delivers for Black youth in the region.

Among them are evening basketball programming for teen boys, a girls empowerment program, as well as mental health programming for younger children and younger teens.

Loffelmann, who is the founder of AFRO, said the Upstream Fund will help them expand their mental health programing to include older teens.

"Most of the parents were coming and asking for [programs] for 17 and 18-year-olds ... and we couldn't do that because of the age gap. That we can do it now thankfully," she said.

Loffelmann said the funding was also in bringing back the organization's Empowering Girls Group and the Parent Knowledge Initiative.

"Now that we have the Upstream funding, we restarted again. We resumed and its going really, really well," she said.

AFRO received:

$95,000 from the Upstream Fund.

$30,000 from the Community Capacity Fund.

Independent Living Waterloo Region

Sheri Roberts is with Independent Living Waterloo Region, an organizations that supports people with disabilities in the region. She says the funding will help support the organization's virtual programs for youth. (Carmen Groleau/CBC)

Sheri Roberts with Independent Living Waterloo Region said the Upstream Fund will help continue the organization's Youth in Transition Program, which focuses on supporting teens and young adults when they leave high school.

Roberts, who is also a Cambridge city councillor, says programing for that group can be as casual as just hanging out and talking, to having more formal conversation about post-secondary or moving out.

"Often I do slip in those life skills pieces, but most of the time we just hang out and have a great time and talk and unload what ever is going on in their heads, so it's a wonderful opportunity for that peer support piece," Roberts said.

Roberts said they meet regularly online, which has gone a long way in making the programing accessible, and once a month in person. She said the funding will help keep the program free for the youth they serve.

"We never want financial issues to be a barrier for people to have access to the supports they need," she said.

Independent Living Waterloo Region received $45,000 from the Upstream Fund.

Hamere-Noah Kidane Mihret Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church

Binyam Desta with the Hamere-Noah Kidane Mihret Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church says the funding will go a long way in supporting the church's weekly academic tutorial programs for children and teens. (Carmen Groleau/CBC)

As the coordinator of the church's youth programs, Binyam Desta says he and other volunteers spend a lot of time helping and guiding teens reach their full potential.

"I'm helping coordinate the youth programs that particularly focuses on helping youth have a better future in terms of their academic and life achievements because most of them have been affected by substance use and things like that," he said.

Desta said they hold weekly academic tutorials for children, teens and even youth who are just starting post-secondary.

Desta said they also have mentors for youth to help guide and encourage them and have created an environment for youth to get to know one another and support each other as well.

"Black youth are disproportionately not joining university and have been affected by mental health issues. These are the things that trigger us and give us motive because we want our kids to have a better future," Desta said.

He said the funding will help finance the weekly tutorials and support the positive momentum he and other volunteers have seen in the youth they support.

The church received: