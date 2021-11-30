See inside new Unzipped exhibit about The Rolling Stones at TheMuseum in Kitchener
TheMuseum in Kitchener will get some satisfaction Tuesday as it opens the Unzipped exhibit with memorabilia from The Rolling Stones.
Exhibit features recreated apartment, videos, photos and more
It'll be a Ruby Tuesday for TheMuseum in Kitchener as the Unzipped exhibit opens to the public.
The exhibit features memorabilia for the rock band The Rolling Stones including audio, videos, posters, costumes and a concert experience.
The exhibit runs through to Feb. 27, 2022.
CBC Kitchener-Waterloo was given an early look at the exhibit.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?