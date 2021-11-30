Skip to Main Content
See inside new Unzipped exhibit about The Rolling Stones at TheMuseum in Kitchener

TheMuseum in Kitchener will get some satisfaction Tuesday as it opens the Unzipped exhibit with memorabilia from The Rolling Stones.

Exhibit features recreated apartment, videos, photos and more

The exhibit shows videos of the band and some of their older instruments. (Joe Pavia/CBC)

It'll be a Ruby Tuesday for TheMuseum in Kitchener as the Unzipped exhibit opens to the public.

The exhibit features memorabilia for the rock band The Rolling Stones including audio, videos, posters, costumes and a concert experience.

The exhibit runs through to Feb. 27, 2022.

CBC Kitchener-Waterloo was given an early look at the exhibit.

Some of the band's colourful costumes are on display as part of the Unzipped exhibit. (Joe Pavia/CBC)
Various posters and artwork involving The Rolling Stones are on display. (Joe Pavia/CBC)
Part of the exhibit shows the interior of Edith Grove, the band's first home. It's been remade complete with old soup cans and empty beer bottles. (Joe Pavia/CBC)
Some Girls is an album that was released in June 1978. (Joe Pavia/CBC)
