Three people were transported to hospital and one person was in custody after stabbings inside the University of Waterloo in southern Ontario on Wednesday afternoon, the regional police service said.

The incident happened inside Hagey Hall, Const. Brad Hickey of the Waterloo Regional Police Service told CBC News in an email.

"All three victims have been transported to hospital with physical injuries. The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time," Hickey said. "One individual has been taken into police custody. Expect an increased police presence on campus as officers continue to clear buildings and ensure public safety."

Police haven't released any information on the identities of the injured individuals.

Students stand outside South Campus Hall at the University of Waterloo on Wednesday afternoon. (Aastha Shetty/CBC)

In a series of tweets, the university said it is supporting police in their investigation.

"There is no further risk to our campus community."

The school also wrote "there is no further threat to our campus community," adding, "To all individuals currently located in Hagey Hall PLEASE VACATE IMMEDIATELY and leave all doors open."

There is no further risk to our campus community.

Students shelter in locked room

Jackson Yan said he witnessed the arrest of the suspect.

"He was in [Hagey Hall], I saw him with the cuffs behind him," the University of Waterloo student told CBC News.

"Initially we ended up barricading the doors, but when we got the clearance, we stepped outside and took a look around. I was on the third floor and I saw the guy get arrested."

Fellow student William Tung was with Yan when they were notified on Twitter and Reddit of the stabbing.

"The police handled the situation pretty quickly," Tung said. "We just found an empty room, locked ourselves in and we were just chilling, and we didn't come out until we saw the announcement on Twitter that it was dealt with."