3 taken to hospital, 1 person in custody after stabbing at University of Waterloo

Waterloo regional police (WRPS) say three people were transported to hospital and one person was taken into custody after a stabbing incident at the University of Waterloo Wednesday afternoon.

No information has been released about the identities or condition of the people.

An increased police presence in the area will continue as the investigation proceeds, police said.

In a tweet, the university said it is supporting police in their investigation.

"There is no further risk to our campus community," the tweet said.

This is an ongoing story. More details to come.