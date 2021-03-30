Outbreak declared at all University of Waterloo residences, with 21 COVID-19 cases

There are 21 COVID-19 cases at the University of Waterloo and an outbreak has been declared for all on-campus residences.

The cases include variants of concern.

The school says they're linked to off-campus gatherings of students from both universities in Waterloo earlier this month.

"The outbreak in residences means that we will be implementing changes to our operations in shared dining spaces and shared study spaces," the school said in an online statement. "We are urging students to remain in their own accommodation except to attend classes, exercise or get food."

Wilfrid Laurier University reports 14 on-campus cases in Waterloo, and the Region of Waterloo Public Health dashboard links three to an outbreak.

"The Laurier community can rest assured the university has in place rigorous protocols for sanitizing and cleaning campus areas since the beginning of the pandemic," the school says on its website.

The school previously said it would consider consequences for students who have violated provincial laws, and "put the health and safety of others at risk."

Premier Ford 'concerned' by outbreaks

In a media briefing Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford was asked about the cases in Waterloo, which is about 95 kilometres southwest of Toronto.

"I'm concerned. You have the two universities there and Conestoga all in that region and guys, I just have to tell you, I have young daughters myself: Don't be going out, don't be hanging out, don't be gathering in groups," he said.

"They might be able to get through [COVID-19], but what happens when you go home to your parents, or you go home to your grandparents and you just pass it on to someone. It's just not right. You've got to follow the protocols."

He also urged people not to gather this weekend or plan "family parties and big gatherings" for Easter.

Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the region's medical officer of health, described the cases as a cluster that stem from multiple gatherings at private residences, and include students from the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University.

"Over the last week, confirmed cases associated with this cluster have continued to grow," Wang said Friday during the region's weekly media briefing.

"This cluster illustrates how easily or quickly COVID-19 can spread when public health measures aren't practised."