'It went very well': Waterloo mayor says signs point to a smooth homecoming

Although official statistics regarding incidents during homecoming in Waterloo are yet to be released by police and the municipality, Mayor Dorothy McCabe says signs are pointing to a smooth homecoming this year.

"From the reports that I heard it went very well," McCabe told CBC News on Sunday morning.

"In checking in with our municipal enforcement team throughout the afternoon and into the evening, there were no incidents that I'm aware of to speak of."

Wilfrid Laurier University hosted homecoming with a series of events organized by the university, but the annual event has become synonymous with unsanctioned gatherings in the past.

Last year, there were 183 charges were laid and 11 people were arrested during homecoming, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

McCabe said things appear to be a lot better this year.

"As far as I'm aware, and as far as the team were updating council over the course of the day and into the evening, it was a successful homecoming," she said.

The Waterloo mayor attributes this to outreach by the bylaw officers and city councillors, but Kae Elgie, a board member with the MacGregor-Albert Community Association, points to a bylaw, which now includes homecoming for the first time this year.

The group has been actively working to tighten ties with the community and students in an effort to curb the partying ,

"I think what really helped and what neighbours were really happy was the nuisance bylaw," Elgie said. "That really gave bylaw and police and us more tools to keep people acting nicely to each other, basically."

This bylaw, which comes into effect during homecoming now, clamps down on things like alcohol consumption in public and blocking roads.

In canvasing those in the neighborhood, Elgie too found there were minor incidents this year compared to the previous year.

"The highlight for me was this group of students on Spring Street who sent a note and said, 'Just a heads up, we're planning a party tonight. We're planning to keep it quiet. If there's anything starts bothering you, here's all our phone numbers and get in touch.' I thought that was wonderful."

Homecoming in Guelph appeared to be incident free too, according to Scott Tracey with Guelph Police Service (GPS), explaining that "[he hasn't] heard of any issues."

GPS and Waterloo's municipal enforcement services are expected to release more information on Monday.