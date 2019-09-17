University of Waterloo students rally in support of Hong Kong protesters

Around two dozen students at the University of Waterloo held a rally in support of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong Tuesday.

Wearing black clothes and masks and chanting "Shame on Hong Kong government" and "Shame on Hong Kong police," the students marched along Ring Road while trailed by a campus special constable.

Students indicated they wouldn't give their names because they feared reprisal against family in Hong Kong.

One students said she lived in Hong Kong for 14 years and moved to Canada to study. She said she's been watching the protests with sadness because she doesn't feel there's much she can do from her vantage point in Ontario.

"But now that there's this protest right here, I mean like this rally, I feel happy that I can actually participate and speak up for Hong Kong," she said.

Some students wore masks similar to those worn by protesters in Hong Kong. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

The commotion from the rally drew onlookers, including some who heckled the protesters and others who followed along for a few minutes out of curiosity.

Master's student Dominic Cheung came across the protest while he was walking through campus, and called it a good example of freedom of expression.

"My parents left China to Canada like 30 years ago, they wanted their children like me to enjoy more freedom ... to enjoy a sense of expression," said Cheung.

"So I think it's a good example of how, in Canada, we have a right to express and also of course to oppose different views."

The protests in Hong Kong that were initially sparked by a now-scrapped extradition bill have now continued past the 100-day mark with no immediate end in sight.