Accused in University of Waterloo stabbings now also faces terrorism charges

The 24-year-old accused in the stabbings at the University of Waterloo in June now faces terrorism charges in addition to other previously announced counts.

Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, 24, made a virtual appearance from Ontario Superior Court in Kitchener on Friday.

A recent graduate of the university, he faces 11 other charges in connection with the attack that sent an associate professor and two students to hospital:

Attempted murder.

Aggravated assault (three counts).

Assault with a weapon (four counts).

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (two counts).

Mischief under $5,000.

On Friday, there was a brief discussion about the new federal charges and no discussion about bail.

Another court hearing later this month

The accused is expected to face another court hearing on Sept. 15.

On June 28, roughly 40 students were inside the gender-studies classroom in Hagey Hall at the time of the stabbings. The associate professor from Kitchener and the two students suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Waterloo Regional Police Services Chief Mark Crowell previously said a man who was not a member of the class entered around 3:30 p.m. ET and spoke with the instructor "before attacking her with two large knives without provocation."

Since the attack, the university has held forums for faculty and students to hear their concerns. The school has also removed some details of the courses it offers from its website, a moved followed by other universities.