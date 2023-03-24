Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Kitchener-Waterloo

University of Waterloo instructor crunches numbers to figure out best chances at Tim Hortons' Roll Up to Win

Michael Wallace, a University of Waterloo instructor in statistics and actuarial science, uses Tim Hortons' published data to figure out the best and worst times to buy coffee and win Roll Up to Win contest prizes.

Michael Wallace uses published data by the coffee chain to figure out the best time to buy coffee and win

Anam Latif · CBC News ·
A man poses next to many, many Time Hortons coffee cups.
Statistician Michael Wallace says he's found a way to beat the odds in Tim Hortons' Roll Up to Win contest. (Submitted by Michael Wallace)

Want to win a prize playing Tim Hortons' Roll Up to Win game? 

Your best bet is to play between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., according to a University of Waterloo associate professor, who says he's figured out how to win the coffee shop's annual contest. 

Roll Up to Win moved online a few years ago, changing the way the game is played and set up. 

"One of the big changes was that your chances of winning get better if you enter the contest by playing on the app," said Michael Wallace, who's in the department of statistics and actuarial science at the Ontario university.

Wallace figures out the best times to play the game by using data that Tim Hortons publishes on its website.

He said the data tells you how many prizes are being given away and when prizes are won. Wallace recorded and tracked the numbers to determine the best and worst times to win a prize. 

University of Waterloo statistics professor figured out how to have the best odds of winning in Tim Hortons's 'Roll Up the Rim' contest.
Wallace, a statistics instructor at the University of Waterloo, says he's won Roll Up to Win 80 per cent of the time. (University of Waterloo)

"By those numbers, you can see more people are winning prizes between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., and fewer people are winning prizes between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. I can actually use these data to come up with a really precise mathematical method to figure out exactly the best time to play." 

Even though Wallace said he's figured out the contest, he hasn't won a big-ticket item like a car yet, but he does win 80 per cent of the time he plays. 

"I've won a lot of coffees, I'm a bit annoyed this year actually because I've only won one doughnut. So I've won plenty of coffees, only one doughnut," Wallace said. 

Tim Hortons loves its 'superfans'

The Canadian coffee franchise doesn't have a problem with Wallace gaming the contest. 

"We know there are many Roll Up superfans like Prof. Wallace who enjoy strategizing on how to best play the game and we appreciate their passion for playing Canada's favourite game," a Tim Hortons media representative said in a email to CBC News. 

Wallace likes using games and contests in his own classes, too, especially in large introduction to statistics classes where students may have preconceived notions about statistics as a dry and boring subject. 

"I find it is one of the places where statistics can really kind of jump out of the page in real life," he said. "I use contests like this to try and share with them what I get excited about as a statistician, which is the fact that the world is full of data, and you can get these numbers."

The Roll Up the Rim contest ends Sunday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anam Latif

Reporter

Anam Latif can be reached via email at anam.latif@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Account Holder

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now