Suspected arsonist arrested in connection with University of Guelph fires

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for arson after three fires were deliberately set at the University of Guelph.
A 23-year-old man is charged with multiple counts of arson related to fires at the University of Guelph. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

Police have arrested a man for arson after three fires were deliberately set at the University of Guelph.

Guelph police say the fires were set on campus on Dec. 13.

A 23-year-old man from Guelph was arrested following an investigation in collaboration with campus police.

The man is charged with multiple counts of arson related to the damage of property and disregard for human life.

