It's a lot, but this Guelph student balances studies, football and military duties

Most days, Seamus Milligan looks like any other student on the University of Guelph campus.

But on this particular day, people walk by him and give him curious glances.

It's not because of his moustache, curled on either side. It's not because of his height — he's six feet three inches tall. It's not because a reporter holding a microphone is standing beside him.

What's attracting attention is Milligan's green uniform and black hat.

Milligan, a third-year sociology student, is also a reservist with the 11th Field Artillery Regiment based in Guelph.

And while most days the 23-year-old looks like any other student, his experience on campus can be very different from his peers.

Each week, Milligan is expected to parade one night a week, that is, take part in training locally in Guelph. Then, one weekend a month, he takes part in military exercises in Meaford or Base Borden near Barrie.

On top of all of that, Milligan plays for the Guelph Gryphons football team as a defensive end.

He says he doesn't stress too much about getting everything done.

"I've been known to kind of fly by the seat of my pants and make stuff work out," he said.

He says the key to making it work is good preparation.

"It's getting things [handed] in with time to spare. It's looking ahead and figuring out when my games are, when playoffs are, kind of when those high-priority things are for football, when those high-priority things are for school and when those high-priority things are for the Canadian Armed Forces," he added.

"It's really just a juggling match between them all."

Even so, there have been hiccups along the way in balancing his school work and his military duties.

When that happens, Milligan turns to a classical studies professor by the name of John Walsh for help.

Program meant to help students who serve

In 2017, Walsh founded Serving Scholars at the university, a program to support students who are also members of the Armed Forces.

Walsh says he started the program after talking to students who were also active reservists on campus and he heard from them that they sometimes faced conflicts between school and their duties.

"Out of those discussions, I thought that this was a worthwhile group that was deserving of some accommodation akin to, say, varsity athletes," Walsh said.

A policy related to the program was ratified by the university's senate on June 6, 2022 and the idea behind it is simple: "For students enlisted in the Canadian Military (through regular or reserve service), the University of Guelph will consider the accommodation requests."

"It allows them, I hope … to embrace fully the two halves of who they are. They're both students, scholars, and they're also serving our nation and our community. - John Walsh, founder of Serving Scholars

Walsh explains there are multiple ways the program helps students. Students who are in the reserves know they can come to him if they're having a conflict with another professor, say, over getting a Sunday evening assignment deadline adjusted or a mid-term exam moved to another day.

Walsh has himself driven exams to locations like Kingston where reservists are training to oversee them writing the exam, then driving it back to the university in a sealed envelope.

In the summer, when reservists could be in the Arctic, on a ship or other remote areas where access to internet could be spotty or even non-existent, Walsh will sign the students up for their courses so they can return to campus in the fall without worries they can't get the classes they need or want.

"What I also hope it helps with, in a broader sense, is it reassures them that they really are a member of this community, the university community," he said.

"It allows them, I hope … to embrace fully the two halves of who they are. They're both students, scholars, and they're also serving our nation and our community."

WATCH | Guelph professor John Walsh on why he started Serving Scholars:

Guelph professor John Walsh on why he started Serving Scholars Duration 1:14 Featured Video John Walsh is a classics professor and director of the school of languages and literature at the University of Guelph who founded a program called Serving Scholars to help students who are also members of the Canadian Armed Forces reserves. He explains how the program helps students.

Grow program to other schools

Walsh says it's hard to say exactly how many reservists are students on campus because the program doesn't reach all of them, but he's connected with about 40 currently as part of Serving Scholars.

Walsh says he would like to see the program grow to other Canadian post-secondary institutions.

"I know that lots of universities are sympathetic and understanding to the military members," he said, adding he'd like to have conversations with "any other group that is interested in formalizing this kind of program within their senate or whatever structure of governance they have, because ideally it's sustainable beyond the lifetime of someone who's invested in making these negotiations."

Federal Defence Minister Bill Blair says it's always appreciated when academic institutions help student-reservists balance their commitments.

"Such flexibility can help keep students in their academic programs, all while building up their military skills," Blair said in an emailed statement.

"We believe that academic institutions benefit from having student-reservists in the classroom, as they can contribute their military experience and practical knowledge to classroom discussions and academic activities," he added.

"Programs such as the University of Guelph's Serving Scholars initiative enable our members to stay in the reserve force where they can continue to grow, and gain valuable knowledge, training and expertise that is valuable to them in both the military and higher education contexts."

Blair added that in marking Remembrance Day, "I salute our reservists for their service and dedication – and I thank all the academic institutions and employers who support our reservists by demonstrating flexibility, so that these outstanding Canadians can serve their country."

'Pretty great experience'

Guelph Gryphons football head coach Ryan Sheahan said there were times this past year when they had to make special accommodations for Milligan, including when he had to miss a few winter workouts and practices as well as the first week of training camp.

"We were happy to accommodate him because of how dedicated he is to our team and the military," Sheahan said in an emailed statement.

"It is our duty to support our athletes on their career path. We are very proud of Seamus and will continue to support him on his journey wherever possible."

Milligan knows his university experience isn't for everyone. It can be gruelling, but it's also very rewarding, he says.

Seamus Milligan says he knows his university experience may be very different than those of other students, but he wouldn't change it. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

"I think a lot of people look at university and they say, 'Oh, it's time for this, this and this,' right? But I'm looking at my university and I've had a pretty great experience through the Armed Forces," he said.

Milligan has been in the reserves for a year and a half and he says it's "really been something I wouldn't give up for much."

"People could be going out, partying and getting experiences that way," he said. "I know during my summer I was freezing cold in Petawawa or freezing cold at [Base] Borden with some of my closest friends. So I think it's just kind of like the trade off, right?"