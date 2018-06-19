Skip to Main Content
All female faculty get raises at University of Guelph

The University of Guelph will be giving all full-time female faculty members raises after a salary review.
All full-time female faculty members at the University of Guelph will be getting a raise after a salary review found they were being paid less than their male colleagues.

University provost Charlotte Yates says the decision comes after crunching the numbers gathered through a review launched last year.

The university will give a $2,050 raise to each faculty member who identifies as female or non-male. That represents more than 300 tenured, tenure-track and faculty on contract.

Yates says it's important for her that people who do the same job are paid equitably and she's excited to make the correction.

