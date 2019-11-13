'Possible fatality' as woman, child hit by GO train in Kitchener

Two people were injured in downtown Kitchener Wednesday after being hit by a GO train.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told CBC News that a woman and child were struck just outside the Kitchener GO Station near Lancaster Street West and Victoria Street North. Both have been airlifted to Hamilton.

Ornge ambulance spokesperson Joshua McNamara told CBC a female patient in her 30's was being transported to Hamilton General Hospital with life threatening injuries, and a paediatric patient was being sent to McMaster University Medical Centre.

Ornge said it will not be releasing an age or gender of the child.

Today is a difficult day. Our primary concern is the condition of the people injured at the crossing in Kitchener & our thoughts are with them. We are also thinking about our staff who are on site & our customers on board the train.

Shortly before 3 p.m.

Metrolinx officials said they were notified just before 3 p.m. that two people were hit by a GO train coming from Guelph.

Waterloo Regional Police Service has closed the level crossing on Lancaster Street West at Victoria Street North. Motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible.

Waterloo Regional Police investigate Wednesday afternoon after pedestrians were hit by a GO Train. (Carmen Groleau/CBC)

The scheduled 2:57 p.m. Go train from Kitchener scheduled to arrive in Toronto at 4:47 p.m. was cancelled. Trains will continue from Toronto to Guelph but will not continue onto Kitchener. Instead, Go Transit says replacement buses will be used.