'Possible fatality' as woman, child hit by GO train in Kitchener
Kitchener-Waterloo·Updated

Police are investigating after a Go Train hit two people Wednesday afternoon in Kitchener.

Injured woman, child airlifted to Hamilton hospitals

CBC News ·
Metrolinx officials said they were notified just before 3 p.m. that two people were hit by a GO train coming from Guelph. (Carmen Groleau/ CBC)

Two people were injured in downtown Kitchener Wednesday after being hit by a GO train. 

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told CBC News that a woman and child were struck just outside the Kitchener GO Station near Lancaster Street West and Victoria Street North. Both have been airlifted to Hamilton. 

Ornge ambulance spokesperson Joshua McNamara told CBC a female patient in her 30's was being transported to Hamilton General Hospital with life threatening injuries, and a paediatric patient was being sent to McMaster University Medical Centre. 

Ornge said it will not be releasing an age or gender of the child. 

Shortly before 3 p.m.

Metrolinx officials said they were notified just before 3 p.m. that two people were hit by a GO train coming from Guelph. 

A GO train twitter account noted a "possible fatality just east of Kitchener #GOtrain station." 

Waterloo Regional Police Service has closed the level crossing on Lancaster Street West at Victoria Street North. Motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible.

Waterloo Regional Police investigate Wednesday afternoon after pedestrians were hit by a GO Train. (Carmen Groleau/CBC)

The scheduled 2:57 p.m. Go train from Kitchener scheduled to arrive in Toronto at 4:47 p.m. was cancelled. Trains will continue from Toronto to Guelph but will not continue onto Kitchener. Instead, Go Transit says replacement buses will be used. 

The intersection of Lancaster and Victoria Street in Kitchener was closed Thursday afternoon after two pedestrians were hit by a GO train. (Carmen Groleau/CBC)

 

 

Corrections

  • The story has updated the medical condition of the woman airlifted from Kitchener to Hamilton.
    Nov 13, 2019 5:26 PM ET
