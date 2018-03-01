Two men arrested after bear spray and pellet gun pulled during fight: Guelph police

Two men face a number of charges after a verbal fight escalated in Guelph on Wednesday, leading to one of the men being sprayed with bear spray and the other man pulling what appeared to be a gun, police say.

Police were called to the area of Westwood Road and Willow Road in Guelph's west end around 10:38 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a man with a weapon.

Area schools were placed in hold and secure while police investigated.

Police say the two men were arguing and that became a physical fight where, at some point, one of the men pulled out bear spray. The second man then showed what was believed to be a handgun and that's when the first man sprayed the second man with the bear spray.

Police say the man who was sprayed got into a vehicle and tried to drive away, but crashed into a pole in the parking lot. He then left his vehicle with the gun and went into a nearby store.

Police say it was determined the gun was a pellet gun that looked similar to a Glock pistol.

A 37-year-old Guelph man has been charged with weapons dangerous and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

A 38-year-old Guelph man has been charged with assault with a weapon, administer noxious thing and unauthorized possession of a weapon.