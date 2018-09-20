Kitchener men charged after vehicle shot up in Toronto

Two Kitchener men are facing several charges after police say a parked vehicle was shot several times in a Toronto townhouse complex.

Police say the vehicle was empty at the time of the shooting, which took place Wednesday at 5:40 a.m. Toronto police say two men drove to the Jane Street and Steeles Avenue W., area and entered the parking lot of a complex.

Toronto police worked with the Waterloo Regional Police Service on the case, and two suspects were located at separate Kitchener homes later in the day. They were arrested.

During a search of the homes, police found ammunition, a semi-automatic assault rifle, a .22 calibre Black and Owen revolver and a 9mm Walther P38 handgun.

One 22-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with multiple firearms offences including: discharging a firearm into a place/reckless to others, possessing a loaded regulated firearm, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence or registration certificate.

A second 22-year-old Kitchener man faces 17 charges including: discharging a firearm into a place/reckless to others, possessing a loaded regulated firearm, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence or registration certificate, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, careless storage of ammunition, and two counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited.