Kitchener men charged after vehicle shot up in Toronto
Empty vehicle shot multiple times in parking lot of Toronto townhouse, police say
Two Kitchener men are facing several charges after police say a parked vehicle was shot several times in a Toronto townhouse complex.
Police say the vehicle was empty at the time of the shooting, which took place Wednesday at 5:40 a.m. Toronto police say two men drove to the Jane Street and Steeles Avenue W., area and entered the parking lot of a complex.
Toronto police worked with the Waterloo Regional Police Service on the case, and two suspects were located at separate Kitchener homes later in the day. They were arrested.
During a search of the homes, police found ammunition, a semi-automatic assault rifle, a .22 calibre Black and Owen revolver and a 9mm Walther P38 handgun.
One 22-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with multiple firearms offences including: discharging a firearm into a place/reckless to others, possessing a loaded regulated firearm, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence or registration certificate.
A second 22-year-old Kitchener man faces 17 charges including: discharging a firearm into a place/reckless to others, possessing a loaded regulated firearm, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence or registration certificate, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, careless storage of ammunition, and two counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited.