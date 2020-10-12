Two dead after vehicle flips, hits tree, near University of Waterloo

Two people are dead after a vehicle lost control, flipped and crashed into a tree in Waterloo Saturday night, Waterloo regional police say.

The incident happened around 9:50 p.m. said police, as the vehicle was heading north on Westmount Road North near Old Post Road. That's near the University of Waterloo.

Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the road, flipped and collided with a tree. Both the driver and a male passenger died from their injuries, said police.

Investigators believe speed was a factor.

Westmount Road North was closed between University Avenue and Columbia Street for several hours, while the police service's traffic unit probed the scene.