Some organizations that support region's LGBTQ+ community consider whether or not to leave Twitter

Some organizations that support the LGBTQ+ community in Waterloo region are looking into whether or not they should stay or leave Twitter for good.

Twitter dropped its policy against targeted deadnaming or misgendering of transgender people on its platform last week, raising concerns that Twitter is becoming less safe for marginalized communities.

Organizations like SHORE Centre and Spectrum Waterloo Region say they are having conversations with staff about it. But the decision to leave the platform is not going to be an easy one make, said TK Pritchard, executive director of SHORE.

"It's a really difficult decision because on one hand, being part of a platform that has really problematic policies is obviously concerning," Pritchard told CBC News.

"On the other hand, wanting to maintain a presence and space as an organization, where the space is not transpositive, but we are and wanting to put messaging back into that space to support trans people who are still using it."

"The decision between what is the right answer there is really difficult, but it's definitely a discussion were having currently," Pritchard added.

Scott Williams, executive director of Spectrum WR told CBC News in an email his organization needs more information and time to make an informed decision.

CBC K-W reached out to Twitter for comment, but did not receive a reply.

We are keeping our eyes on this situation and will be discussing whether we will continue to use this platform <a href="https://t.co/HVoD2waUis">https://t.co/HVoD2waUis</a> —@our_SPECTRUM

Impacts of deadnaming and misgendering

Pritchard said trans people use the name and pronouns who truly represent them when navigating online spaces and being deadnamed or misgendered online can have an incredible emotional impact on a person.

"People sometimes treat online spaces like they're not real and there's this idea that if you experience harassment or transphobia on an online space, it's just online," Pritchard said.

"But the reality is that online spaces are an extension of our lives. People build relationships there. People find connection there, find jobs."

Erin Huston, program lead with OK2BEME, said deadnaming or misgendering someone takes away their identity and can have a significant impact on a person's mental health as well.

"We know for trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming folks, the rate of suicidal ideation, attempting suicide and mental health issues are at significantly higher rates," she told CBC News.

"We know that it's not because people are trans. It's because of having to deal with the stigma, harm, transphobia, violence and the risk of violence."

Pritchard and Huston say there's a large safety component that is at risk when policies against deadnaming or misgendering and protecting trans people online are taken away or aren't clear.

"It definitely has a really big impact in feelings of safety and feelings of belonging," Huston said. "There's not a lot of spaces where trans and non-binary people feel safe."

"It can be so difficult to have any sense of safety or community in this space, which you may have previously felt community in, when you're constantly under attack and your identity is being invalidated," Pritchard added.

Pritchard also adds there may be issues around family members or employers not knowing that a person is transitioning and having that information online can also create a safety concern for trans people.

"People sometimes treat online spaces like they're not real and there's this idea that if you experience harassment or transphobia on an online space, it's just online," said TK Pritchard. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

Protections, balance need to be in place

Pritchard said social media companies, like Twitter, have a responsibility to make sure people feel safe using their platforms, especially because of the significant role social media plays in people's lives and in youth.

"We have human rights and protections that push back around the idea that people can just be openly transphobic or harmful and the idea that that's not being replicated in an online space — that you don't have the same protections you would have in a workplace or school — is insane," Pritchard said.

It's also important for there to be a balance online between freedom of speech and freedom from being harassed or bullied said Aimee Morrison, an associate professor in the dept of English language and literature at the University of Waterloo.

Morrison says Twitter's move to remove the policy is "highly problematic" because minority groups often need more protections in place online because they've historically been subject to more targeted types of harassment.

Erin Huston is program lead at OK2BME, an organization that mostly support LGBTQ+ youth and children in Waterloo region. (Carmen Groleau/CBC)

"When we remove those protection we are really saying that some people cannot participate on these sites if there are no rules of engagement by which we treat one another with a basic level of decency, which includes not calling them by names they have chosen to abandon or refusing to call them by the name they have chosen for themselves," she said.

Huston said that's why its important there's an effort to create and have safe spaces for trans people and the wider LGBTQ+ community on and offline.

"We have to realize that not all spaces can be safe spaces," she said.

"We do have to anticipate that in some spaces we we are going to experience harm or we're going to be hyper vigilant because we might experience harm even if it doesn't happen. That's why safe spaces are so important."