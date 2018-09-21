Skip to Main Content
Here's how the turtles will cross Roseville Road in North Dumfries
Waterloo Regional Council has approved the installation of two wildlife tunnels and directional fencing at Barrie's Lake in an effort to reduce the wildlife roadkill.

Snapping Turtles, Midland Painted Turtles, as well as frogs and salamanders cross Roseville Road at Barrie's Lake according to a study launched in 2016. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The turtles on Roseville Road will have a new way to travel, potentially saving their lives.

Waterloo Regional Council has approved the installation of two wildlife tunnels and directional fencing at Barrie's Lake, with a total cost of $200,000.

A study launched in 2016 focused on reducing wildlife mortality along Roseville Road, but also to determine the most cost effective solution.

The report found along with the Snapping Turtle and Midland Painted Turtle, frogs and salamanders were crossing at three main hot spots along Roseville Road. The region will build the tunnels at two of the locations. A developer of a subdivision scheduled for Roseville Road and Blenheim Road will fund some of the development at the third location.

Turtles who live in the Barrie's Lake habitat, which is considered provincially significant wetland located in North Dumfries Township, lay their eggs along the shoulder of the road every year between April and June.

After nesting, many of the turtles cross back into the lake with their hatchlings joining them later in the year. 

