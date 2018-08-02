Skip to Main Content
TB case reported at Homewood Health Centre in Guelph

One case of tuberculosis has been reported at Homewood Health Centre in Guelph.

Risk to the public is low, medical officer of health says

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says the single case of TB has been reported at the Homewood Health Centre in Guelph. (CBC)

Dr. Nicole Mercer, the medical officer of health, said the risk to the public is low.

Public health and Homewood will be doing a "thorough investigation so anyone who might have been exposed is tested and treated if necessary," Mercer said in a release Thursday afternoon.

Public health is also ensuring notification, testing and follow-up protocols are being followed.

Health Canada notes there are about 1,600 new cases of active TB in Canada each year. The rate of active TB cases in Canada is among the lowest in the world.  

